Marilyn Manson aims to "wash the bullseye off my back" with new song, "Raise the Red Flag"

Marilyn Manson has released a new song called "Raise the Red Flag" as he continues his comeback following allegations of abuse made against him.

In the track, Manson declares, "It's time to beat up the bullies/ and wash the bullseye off my back." It's available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming on YouTube.

"Raise the Red Flag" follows the single "As Sick as the Secrets Within," which dropped earlier in August and marked Manson's first release since the allegations, which began in 2021 when Evan Rachel Wood accused him of having "horrifically abused [her] for years."

Several more women came forward with allegations against Manson, born Brian Warner, including his former assistant Ashley Walters, actor Esmé Bianco and model Ashley Morgan Smithline, all of whom filed legal action. Walters' suit was dismissed but has since been appealed, while Bianco's was settled. Smithline recanted her allegations.

Warner has denied the allegations and sued Wood for defamation in 2022.

Earlier in August, Warner launched the first Marilyn Manson tour following the allegations. The run includes headlining dates and shows opening for Five Finger Death Punch.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.﻿﻿

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

