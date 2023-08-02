Mammoth WVH premieres new song "I'm Alright" alongside Valerie Bertinelli-featuring video

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH has premiered a new song called "I'm Alright," a track off their upcoming sophomore album, Mammoth II.

"I'm Alright," available now via digital outlets, is accompanied by a video featuring a cameo from Wolf's mom, Golden Globe-winner Valerie Bertinelli. Streaming now on YouTube, the clip is also a sequel to the video for the lead Mammoth II single, "Another Celebration at the End of the World."

Along with featuring his mom in the video, Wolf recruited his uncle Patrick Bertinelli to help out on the guitar solo.

"I think it's really funny that the lyrics are quite angry but delivered through the lens of sort of a comfy rock song," Wolf says of "I'm Alright." "If there ever was an anthem for myself about standing up for what I believe I should be doing -- as opposed to what people expect -- this is certainly that song."

Mammoth II, the follow-up to WVH's 2021 self-titled debut, arrives Friday, August 4. Wolf and company are currently on the road playing shows with Alter Bridge and Sevendust and opening select Metallica dates. The group will launch a full U.S. headlining tour in the fall.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

