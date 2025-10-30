Make It Wit Chu: Josh Homme gifts Jack White signature amp

Jack White can now rock out with a little more Stone Age energy, courtesy of Josh Homme.

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman sent the "Seven Nation Army" rocker one of his signature amps created with the company Peavey.

"Q: How cool is it to open the mail this morning and receive this bad a** little amplifier that Joshua homme designed with Peavey and sent over to me?" White writes in an Instagram post. "A: it's very cool."

"Ye who live either in small closets or in big studios need to check this out," White continues. "This amp must have a Napoleon complex cause It's louder and tougher than its size. Thanks Josh."

Here's another Q: How cool is it to be a famous rock star? A: It's very cool.

Beyond receiving an amp from Homme, White has another connection to QotSA via guitarist Dean Fertita, who he plays with in the band The Dead Weather.

