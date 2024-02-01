Make it Higher: Creed stars in Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial alongside ﻿Star Trek's﻿ Patrick Stewart

We've now reached the "starring in a Super Bowl commercial" phase of the Creed comeback.

The reunited "Higher" rockers will appear in a big game ad for Paramount+. The spot finds various actors, hosts and characters from Paramount shows and movies, including Drew Barrymore, Survivor's Jeff Probst and Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Stewart, attempting to scale the icy Paramount Mountain.

It begins with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa attempting to throw a grappling hook up the mountain, without much success. When he laments that he could throw the hook higher if it was a football, Stewart suggests he instead chuck the football-shaped head of the main character from Hey Arnold!

After much debating about the ethics of throwing a child up a mountain, Stewart decides to make it so and grabs hold of the animated Arnold. That's when Creed's Scott Stapp and Mark Tremonti show up to rock "Higher" as Stewart launches Arnold into the air. Not only that, we get to hear Captain Picard himself sing his own lyrics to the tune of "Higher": "I just threw him higher/ to a place where we won't freeze."

We won't spoil what happens next, but you can watch the ad streaming now on YouTube. Super Bowl 58 airs February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Creed, meanwhile, announced in 2023 that they were reuniting for their first live shows in over a decade in 2024. The group also made headlines last year as the Texas Rangers used "Higher" for inspiration during their World Series run.

In other Super Bowl ad news, country-rocker Jelly Roll will appear in a commercial for Uber Eats. You can check out a preview now via YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.