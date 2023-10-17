Machine Head announces 2024 tour with Fear Factory

By Josh Johnson

Machine Head has announced a 2024 North American tour with Fear Factory.

The outing launches January 19 in San Francisco and concludes February 24 in Los Angeles. The bill also includes Orbit Culture and Gates to Hell.

"This will be the greatest metal tour on earth!" declares Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn. "So stoked to be getting back on the road in America/Canada with 4 masters of soul-crushing heaviness and an absolutely earth-shattering bill."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MachineHead1.com.

Machine Head's latest album is 2022's ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN.

