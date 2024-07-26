Machine Gun Kelly & Jelly Roll premiere collaborative single, "Lonely Road"

Machine Gun Kelly and country rocker Jelly Roll have premiered their collaborative single, "Lonely Road."

As previously teased, the joint track is based around the melody of the John Denver song "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

"Countdown to KellyRoll activated," MGK previously said of the collaboration. "Thanks to John Denver for paving the way."

"Lonely Road" is accompanied by a video starring MGK and Jelly Roll along with their respective partners, Megan Fox and Bunnie Xo. Notably, Fox is sporting a baby bump in the clip, though it's unclear whether she's actually pregnant or just her character is. At the end of the video, Fox's character is holding a newborn baby.

You may recall that Fox starred in Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" video around the time reports that they were dating were heating up.

"Lonely Road" is out now via digital outlets, and you can watch its video streaming now on YouTube.

