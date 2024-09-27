Machine Gun Kelly wins two People's Choice Country Awards

Machine Gun Kelly was a double winner during Thursday's People's Choice Country Awards.

The "Bloody Valentine" rocker took home the trophies for the Crossover Song of 2024 with his Jelly Roll collaboration, "Lonely Road," and the Cover Song of 2024 with his version of Zach Bryan's "Sun to Me."

In accepting the Crossover Song award, MGK addressed his past feud with Jelly Roll, sharing that they went "from 10 years ago hating each other to elevating each other."

"Comparison is the thief of joy," he declared.

"Lonely Road" interpolates the melody of the John Denver classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads." It also credits Kelly's frequent collaborator Travis Barker as a co-writer and producer.

