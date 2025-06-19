Machine Gun Kelly performing on Saturday's Kids' Choice Awards

Machine Gun Kelly will be performing on the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, taking place Saturday.

"Nothing cliché about @machinegunkelly performing at the Kids' Choice Awards!" reads a post on the Kids' Choice Awards Instagram. According to Billboard, mgk will be playing his new single "cliché" during the show.

Perhaps mgk was rehearsing for his KCA set when he was strumming a ukulele for his newborn daughter with Megan Fox, Saga Blade.

The 2025 Kids' Choice Awards will air Saturday starting at 8 p.m. ET on channels including Nickelodeon and MTV2. Nominees include Linkin Park, blink-182, Imagine Dragons and Coldplay in the favorite music group category.

"Cliché" will appear on mgk's upcoming album, Lost Americana, which was announced with a video seemingly narrated by Bob Dylan. The record's due out Aug. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.