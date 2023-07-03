Machine Gun Kelly grants fan's request to be punched in the face

Machine Gun Kelly is throwing hands again, though this time by request.

In an Instagram post, the "Bloody Valentine" rocker shared a video from a recent concert of him reacting to fan holding up a sign asking him to punch them in the face.

"Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?" Kelly asks the fan from onstage. "I got rings on, dude, that s***'s gonna hurt."

"I don't know, it's a lose/lose for me," he continues. "I don't know if I'm gonna do it, I'll consider it."

The video then cuts to Kelly walking by the front row to the fan holding the sign and giving them a closed-fist tap on the chin, much to the fan's apparent delight.

"I love you!" MGK yells as he returns to the stage.

In the caption, Kelly writes, "Making dreams come true."

You may recall that Kelly threw an unrequested punch during his set at the 2021 Louder than Life festival, during which he was booed by the crowd due to his feud with Slipknot's Corey Taylor.

