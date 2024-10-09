Machine Gun Kelly collaborating again with Jelly Roll on 'Beautifully Broken' album

KellyRoll is rolling once more.

Following their joint single "Lonely Road," Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll are teaming up again for a song called "Time of Day." It'll appear on the "Need a Favor" artist's upcoming album, Beautifully Broken, due out Friday.

"Lonely Road," which interpolates the melody of the John Denver classic "Take Me Home, Country Road," premiered in July. It won the Crossover Song of 2024 title at the People's Choice Country Awards.

Jelly Roll and mgk also just performed "Lonely Road" on The Tonight Show alongside blink-182's Travis Barker.

