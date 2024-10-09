Machine Gun Kelly collaborating again with Jelly Roll on 'Beautifully Broken' album

By Josh Johnson

KellyRoll is rolling once more.

Following their joint single "Lonely Road," Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll are teaming up again for a song called "Time of Day." It'll appear on the "Need a Favor" artist's upcoming album, Beautifully Broken, due out Friday.

"Lonely Road," which interpolates the melody of the John Denver classic "Take Me Home, Country Road," premiered in July. It won the Crossover Song of 2024 title at the People's Choice Country Awards.

Jelly Roll and mgk also just performed "Lonely Road" on The Tonight Show alongside blink-182's Travis Barker.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!