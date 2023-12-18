Machine Gun Kelly announces surprise Cleveland club shows

Machine Gun Kelly is returning to his hometown of Cleveland for a pair of last-minute club shows.

The "Bloody Valentine" rocker will headline two concerts at the intimate Grog Shop venue on Monday, December 18. The first performance takes place at 6:30 p.m., followed by the second at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets will only be available in person at the Grog Shop box office and at MGK's 27 Club Coffee shop.

The Cleveland shows will close out Machine Gun Kelly's 2023, which included the premiere of a new single, "Pressure," and weathering breakup rumors with fiancée Megan Fox.

