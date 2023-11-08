Machine Gun Kelly calls dibs on playing Link in 'The Legend of Zelda' movie

We're not entirely sure this is how casting works in major movies, but Machine Gun Kelly has his sights set on a particular role.

Following the announcement that Nintendo is developing a live-action movie film based on its iconic The Legend of Zelda video game series, the "Bloody Valentine" rocker posted an Instagram Story declaring, "If I don't play Link we have a problem."

Link, to the confusion of many parents trying to buy their kids the right video game, is the heroic protagonist of the Zelda games. The character of Zelda refers to the princess of the in-game kingdom of Hyrule, whom Link is often tasked to protect.

If studio executives aren't swayed by MGK's pitch, they can check out his and Megan Fox's cosplay of Link and Zelda for Halloween 2022.

Kelly's filmography includes roles in the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt, in which he played Tommy Lee, Bird Box and Taurus. He also co-directed and co-wrote the movie Good Mourning alongside Mod Sun.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.