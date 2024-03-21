Machine Gun Kelly announces ﻿'Genre: Sadboy'﻿ project with Trippie Redd

MACHINE GUN KELLY ABC/Jeff Neira (Jeff Neira/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Machine Gun Kelly is teaming up with Trippie Redd for new project called Genre: Sadboy.

The release is due out March 29. You can check out a preview now via MGK's Instagram.

Both MGK and Trippie have experimented with blending rock and rap music, and have collaborated a number of times previously, including on their respective Tickets to My Downfall and Neon Shark vs Pegasus. The Travis Barker-produced Neon Shark vs Pegasus also features a guest spot from Deftones' Chino Moreno.

Genre: Sadboy follows Kelly's February single, "dont let me go."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!