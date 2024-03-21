Machine Gun Kelly announces ﻿'Genre: Sadboy'﻿ project with Trippie Redd

Machine Gun Kelly is teaming up with Trippie Redd for new project called Genre: Sadboy.

The release is due out March 29. You can check out a preview now via MGK's Instagram.

Both MGK and Trippie have experimented with blending rock and rap music, and have collaborated a number of times previously, including on their respective Tickets to My Downfall and Neon Shark vs Pegasus. The Travis Barker-produced Neon Shark vs Pegasus also features a guest spot from Deftones' Chino Moreno.

Genre: Sadboy follows Kelly's February single, "dont let me go."

