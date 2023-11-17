Machine Gun Kelly feels 'lofi chill vibes' with surprise compilation

Machine Gun Kelly has surprise-released a new compilation.

Titled lofi chill vibes with Machine Gun Kelly, the set was recorded in collaboration with producer lonelyboy. It includes new versions of songs off MGK's last three albums — 2019's Hotel Diablo, 2020's Tickets to My Downfall and 2022's mainstream sellout — and as the title suggests, takes them in a quieter, calmer direction.

You can listen to lofi chill vibes now via digital outlets. Here's the track list:

"drunk face"

"lonely"

"title track"

"bloody valentine"

"all I know"

"forget me too"

"god save me"

"maybe"

"papercuts"

"fake love don't last"

"5150"

"el diablo"

"glass house"

"floor 13"

"candy"

"i think i'm okay"

"pressure"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.