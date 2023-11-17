Machine Gun Kelly feels 'lofi chill vibes' with surprise compilation

Machine Gun Kelly has surprise-released a new compilation.
Titled lofi chill vibes with Machine Gun Kelly, the set was recorded in collaboration with producer lonelyboy. It includes new versions of songs off MGK's last three albums — 2019's Hotel Diablo, 2020's Tickets to My Downfall and 2022's mainstream sellout — and as the title suggests, takes them in a quieter, calmer direction.
You can listen to lofi chill vibes now via digital outlets. Here's the track list:
"drunk face"
"lonely"
"title track"
"bloody valentine"
"all I know"
"forget me too"
"god save me"
"maybe"
"papercuts"
"fake love don't last"
"5150"
"el diablo"
"glass house"
"floor 13"
"candy"
"i think i'm okay"
"pressure"
