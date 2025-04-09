Luke Spiller teases new Struts music 'definitely on the horizon'

ABC/Paula Lobo
By Josh Johnson

In addition to prepping his debut solo album, Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine, Luke Spiller has been busy with his day job working on new music with The Struts.

"There's already a whole bunch of demos that have been created in the last sort of six months," Spiller tells ABC Audio.

While he's naturally focused on the upcoming release of Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine, Spiller assures that he's "definitely keeping my eye on the ball in terms of everything band-world, and I'll continue to do so."

"New music by The Struts is definitely on the horizon," Spiller says. "So keep an eye out."

The most recent Struts album is 2023's Pretty Vicious. They've since followed that with a trio of singles in 2024: "How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)," "Heaven's Got Nothing on You" and "Can't Stop Talking."

Spiller will release Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine on April 25.

