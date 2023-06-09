L.S. Dunes, featuring MCR & Coheed members, premieres video for "Grey Veins" song

Fantasy Records

By Josh Johnson

L.S. Dunes, the new band featuring My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero and Coheed and Cambria's Travis Stever, has premiered the video for their song "Grey Veins."

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, combines Legos with the aesthetics of '70s Japanese sci-fi horror movies.

"I've always said that if I couldn't be in a band the only other thing I would want to do is to make monster movies," Iero says. "It's been my dream ever since I was a little, and it was the thing my dad and I bonded over. From an early age, music and monsters is just something that went hand in hand for me."

"Grey Veins" appears on the debut L.S. Dunes album, Past Lives, which dropped last November.

L.S. Dunes also includes Circa Survive vocalist Anthony Green, and bassist Tim Payne and drummer Tucker Rule of Thursday. They'll launch the U.S. tour July 9 in Nashville.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

