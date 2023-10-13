L.S. Dunes announces 'Lost Songs: Lines and Shapes' demo compilation

L.S. Dunes has announced Lost Songs: Lines and Shapes, a compilation of demo versions of each track off the band's 2022 debut album, Past Lives.

"This is the blueprint to how [Past Lives] came to be," says guitarist Frank Iero. "The spark of each song as we started this journey to each triumphant end. Lines and Shapes will take the listener down the same path we traveled as a band. Listen in on how we created together from afar. Sending digital breadcrumbs back and forth, building foundations for what was to come in the cloud, and then finally to those structures built in their definitive form."

Lost Songs is due out November 10. You can listen to the demo of the cut "Permanent Rebellion" now via digital outlets.

L.S. Dunes features My Chemical Romance's Iero, Coheed and Cambria guitarist Travis Stever and Circa Survive vocalist Anthony Green as well as bassist Tim Payne and drummer Tucker Rule of Thursday. The group will be on tour with Pierce the Veil starting in November.

