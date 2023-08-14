Lost Slipknot album ﻿'Look Outside Your Window'﻿ could be released in 2024

The lost Slipknot album Look Outside Your Window may finally be released in 2024.

Speaking with NME, frontman Corey Taylor explains, "I was talking to [percussionist M. Shawn] Clown [Crahan] about it the other day and he goes, 'One of the reasons it hasn't come out is because you keep putting s*** out which keeps conflicting with when I want to release it!'"

"I was like, 'F*** dude, why didn’t you tell me?' He says, 'F***, Taylor – you just got too much s***!'" Taylor continues. "It's sounding like he's got a release date that he can finally lock in and I have promised him that I won't release anything that will ruin that. I think it's going to be next year -- finally, man!"

Look Outside Your Window was recorded during the sessions for Slipknot's 2008 album, All Hope Is Gone, and is said to have a much more experimental vibe than other Knot records.

"I just went back and listened to all that stuff and it's so dope and so different," Taylor says. "People going into this thinking it sounds like 'Slipknot' Slipknot are so wrong. It doesn't sound like anything Slipknot have ever done, that's why it's its own thing."

"To me, it really is the long-lost album," he continues. "The music is so beautiful, it probably has some of my favorite melodies that I've done, and people are really going to dig it. Clown did a really good job."

Slipknot's most recent album is 2022's The End, So Far. Taylor, meanwhile, will release a new solo album, CMF2, on September 15.

