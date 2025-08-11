Lori Harvey joins 'Reasonable Doubt' for season 3

Lori Harvey is joining the cast of Reasonable Doubt.

Onyx Collective has announced that the entrepreneur and beauty mogul is joining the hit Hulu legal drama series in season 3.

Harvey will serve as a recurring guest star in the upcoming season, which premieres its first two episodes on Sept. 18. She will play Chelsea, who is described as "an unpredictable force with a troubled past that resurfaces to challenge Jax in unexpected ways," according to a press release.

The upcoming season 3 finds Jax Stewart enjoying some hard-earned peace in her life after she fought to save her best friend from a life sentence and is also healing from her own deadly affair.

"When a former child star finds himself in a heap of trouble, Jax seizes the opportunity to spice up her daily routine," the season's logline reads. "But when her client’s personal life turns out to have all the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie and Jax’s own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm, can Jax clear her client’s name without losing the personal and professional successes she’s worked so hard for?"

Harvey previously acted in the 2024 limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on Peacock. She is the daughter of Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey.

She joins the Reasonable Doubt ensemble cast that includes series regulars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey and Joseph Sikora.

New episodes of Reasonable Doubt season 3 will stream Thursdays on Hulu starting on Sept. 18.

