Lollapalooza starts Thursday

Lollapalooza 2023 is here.

The festival kicks off Thursday, August 3, in Chicago's Grant Park and wraps up Sunday, August 6. Headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, The 1975 and Lana Del Rey, as well as Kendrick Lamar, Karol G, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ODESZA.

Sets by a number of artists on the lineup will stream live via Hulu, including Eilish, The 1975, ODESZA, Portugal. The Man, The Revivalists and UPSAHL.

Hulu is partnered with Disney, the parent company of ABC News. For the full streaming schedule, visit Hulu.com/lollapalooza.

