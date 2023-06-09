Walmart and Sam’s Club raises critical donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Beginning June 12, Walmart and Sam’ Club will spark good to change kids’ health by supporting CHRISTUS Children’s through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals).

Walmart and Sam’s Club share a basic belief - that every child deserves the chance to live better. That’s why they support CMN Hospitals in raising critical funds for local children’s hospitals to spark good by helping change kids’ health, kids like Camilla.

When Jenny, a Sam’s Club associate, was pregnant, she was told her baby, Camilla, would be born with Trisomy 21 – Downs Syndrome. She entered the world six weeks early, weighing 3 pounds, 10 ounces, and Jenny soon learned Camilla also had heart complications. Camilla underwent emergency life-saving surgery to repair two holes in her heart. Jenny and Camilla’s grandfather, Hector, are both Sam’s Club associates and had raised funds for CMN Hospitals for more than a decade, never thinking they would ever need services provided in a children’s hospital. Today, their tradition of raising money for children and families means even more.

Camilla is now four years old and continues to see several specialists at CHRISTUS Children’s. She is also a member of the CHRISTUS Children’s Patient Ambassador Club, making visits to local stores and inspiring Walmart and Sam’s Club Associates.

June 12 through July 14, you can make a difference for more kids like Camilla by donating in store at Walmart and Sam’s Club, on Walmart.com, and in the Walmart app. Walmart and Sam’s Club associates are the heart of the campaign, as so many have strong relationships with their local children’s hospitals. They lead creative fundraising activities and events at their stores for customers to enjoy while raising funds for the cause.

Local children’s hospitals are on the frontlines when it comes to protecting the health of future generations. But they can’t do it alone. Each dollar raised locally at Walmart and Sam’s Club helps CHRISTUS Children’s provide treatments and support patients desperately need today so that they can fulfill their potential for tomorrow.

“At CHRISTUS Children’s, our Associates play an essential role providing much-needed care for kids and their families. We are conducting research, offering preventative care, providing health and safety education, and other support services to build healthier communities,” said Ian Thompson, president and chief development officer, CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation. “We are grateful for Walmart and Sam’s Club associates who are helping provide the funds needed to maintain this level of care in our communities, while also enhancing the lives of our future generations.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club have been proud partners of CMN Hospitals for more than 35 years, and have raised more than $1 billion for CMN Hospitals. CMN Hospitals, Walmart and Sam’s Club know that when treatments and facilities improve, children’s hospitals can address the most challenging health issues of today while preparing for tomorrow. Stop into your local Walmart or Sam’s Club today and help fund pioneering research and transformative care for children not just in their youth, but throughout their lives.

Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future – for all of us.

Walmart and Sam’s Club Facts:

The 2023 Walmart & Sam’s Club campaign is June 12 – July 14.

The 2023 goal is to raise more than $572,000 for CHRISTUS Children’s.

CHRISTUS Children’s. During its 36-year sponsorship, Walmart & Sam’s Club have raised more than $1 billion to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

About CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation

CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation was founded in 1955 to support the first and only academic, freestanding children’s hospital in San Antonio dedicated to the care of children and expectant mothers: CHRISTUS Children’s. CHRISTUS Children’s is part of CHRISTUS Health. Baylor College of Medicine, one of the top medical schools in the nation, is the academic partner of CHRISTUS Children’s, with 180 pediatric specialists affiliated with Baylor. In addition, community physicians in private practice remain a valuable partner in the care of women and children in our community. We are a faith-based health care ministry that works to continually meet the needs of the community. For additional information, visit christuschildrensfoundation.org, and find us on facebook.com/christuschildrensfoundation, instagram.com/christuschildrensfoundation/, and twitter.com/csrfoundations.

About CMN Hospitals:

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

About Walmart:

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

About Sam’s Club:

Sam’s Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam’s Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member’s Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam’s Club, visit the Sam’s Club Newsroom, shop at samsclub.com, and interact with Sam’s Club on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

©2023 Cox Media Group