Some Things to Know Before Viewing the Eclipse on April 8th!

Eclipse Glasses The solar eclipse is April 8, 2024, and will be directly over the San Antonio area...with up to 3 minutes of totality!

Texas could see a million or more people descend on our area the weekend of the eclipse, so let’s be prepared!

There’s going to be A LOT of additional traffic in the San Antonio area, so make sure you’re ready:

Fill up your gas tank before the weekend, in case you are going anywhere, you’re probably going to get stuck in traffic. Hit up the grocery store, and make sure you’re stocked up, in case you want to stay home and away from all the traffic. Maybe charge some “resort fees” to any friends or family who are coming to stay at your house...ok, maybe not. Some schools may be closed on April 8th, find out more here.

Remember, people will be coming in over the weekend, and probably heading out on Tuesday, so there’s going to be a lot of people on the streets that don’t know the way anywhere...so it’s going to be super frustrating...but we’ll get through it, and show them a Texas welcome!

For viewing the eclipse, make sure you have ISO rated eclipse glasses. The light from the eclipse can damage your eyes! The glasses should have an ISO label on them, and say they’re in accordance with requirements. If they don’t they might not be safe.

The eclipse can also damage the sensors on your cameras and phones if you’re trying to film or take pictures. If you’re using a nice camera, you’ll definitely want an eclipse filter, so you don’t burn the camera sensor...those things aren’t cheap!

More helpful tips

All the bugs think it’s nighttime so be prepared...mosquitoes will be biting, and animals don’t know what’s going on, many times act confused. Check the weather report. If it’s cloudy you may have to travel but watching the shadow travel over the clouds is also very dramatic. The shadow arrives around 12pm here in San Antonio...with totality happening around 1:30pm...totality can last up to around 3 minutes! Prepare your camera BEFORE the eclipse. Don’t assume you will have time during the shadow. i.e. prepare before, so you can relax and enjoy the moment.

This is the last American eclipse for 20 years. You may never see a natural phenomena like this again. You can certainly check this off your Bucket List!

Eclipse Glasses Make sure your eclipse glasses are ISO rated to protect your eyes!

©2024 Cox Media Group