See Hurricane Milton from the International Space Station to see how big it really is

We see the maps, we hear the news, everyone is talking about how big Hurricane Milton really is...but it’s not until I saw this video that I really got scale.

MILTON IS ENORMOUS!

This video was taken from the International Space Station, and you get to see several angles of the immense hurricane, as it approaches Florida. This is an incredible sight.

The people in the path are definitely going to need all the help that we can give, so please make a donation to help those facing this monster.

RED CROSS

FLORIDA DISASTER.org

SOUTH TEXAS BLOOD AND TISSUE CENTER

To aid Florida, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is collecting donations, as the Florida centers are struggling with power issues, loss of donations, disrupted work schedules, and storm damage. Make your donation today!