The Melissa and John Kauth Foundation awards $1 million to CHRISTUS Children’s

San Antonio, TX — The Melissa and John Kauth Foundation has awarded $1 million to establish the CHRISTUS Children’s Comprehensive Clinic, which will provide care to children with autism, epilepsy, and other conditions in a one-stop location. Located in the Multi-Assistance Center (MAC) at Morgan’s Wonderland, the 5,522 square-foot facility will house the Division of Pediatric Neurology and Neurosciences of CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital.

“Melissa and John Kauth have made a transformational gift to CHRISTUS Children’s, helping to provide a beautiful, child-friendly space in the Multi-Assistance Center where advanced pediatric care is integrated into all of the other MAC programs,” said Dr. Ian Thompson, Jr, president, CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation.

Neurologic conditions in children and adolescents are among the most common medical problems in this age group and a source of significant challenges for childhood health and development, and ultimately affect the well-being of the entire family. Autism Spectrum Disorder is one of the most common conditions with about one in 44 children in the U.S. affected.

“There are 30,000 children with Autism in San Antonio with a projected annual increase of 237 percent of children needing medical services,” said Thompson.

Epilepsy, a condition marked by sudden, recurrent seizures, affects one child in 100. Despite medications, 40% of children continue to have seizures, causing a lifetime of effects on their education, occupational opportunities, and families. For children with seizures unresponsive to medications, surgery can eliminate or dramatically reduce seizures in 85%, often resulting in a normal life.

“Historically, surgical treatment for epilepsy has not been available in San Antonio,” said Thompson. “With the recruitment of a team of specialists led by Drs. Mark Lee, Fred Perkins, and Mark McManis, San Antonio now has its first Pediatric Epilepsy Surgery Program. Dr. Lee, a highly-experienced epilepsy surgeon and Dr. Perkins, a nationally-recognized expert in the specialty of epileptology, are expanding this program to ensure that all children in San Antonio have access to this life-changing therapy; Dr. McManis brings a world-class level of neuroscience expertise in brain imaging to San Antonio as well.”

Children with autism or drug-resistant epilepsy often have multiple disabilities that require visits with many medical providers including physical therapy, speech therapy, neurology, behavioral therapy, surgery, rehabilitation, and genetics, to name but a few. As a result, the parents of these children are often faced with repeated trips across town to multiple sites, simply for care of their children. The new facility eliminates these trips by combining these care providers in one location.

“One of God’s blessings is to give those more fortunate the ability to help those less fortunate live as happy and productive life as possible,” said John Kauth.