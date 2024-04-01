Largest Gift in SWBC History Makes Significant Impact on Pediatric Patients Needing Surgical Care

SWBC Foundation funds robotic da Vinci Xi Surgical System at CHRISTUS Children’s The SWBC Foundation has once again demonstrated its support for CHRISTUS Children’s by donating a $2.75 million gift for the acquisition of a surgical robot system, the da Vinci Xi.

The da Vinci Xi will be used across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures and is optimized for multi-quadrant surgeries. It has become the instrument of choice for many surgeons. The use of a surgical robot system assists surgeons in more complex procedures and operations, allowing them to improve traditional open and laparoscopic techniques through increased speed and accuracy within small, difficult operative areas. The unit provides 360-degree rotation and can operate on the smallest of patients without big incisions.

This gift is SWBC’s most significant donation in its history and comes as the company celebrates its 48th year in business. SWBC’s support of CHRISTUS spans decades, making invaluable contributions to child life, neurology, and various other programs. SWBC co-founder and Chairman Charlie Amato serves as vice chairman for CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health Care Corporation and was past chairman in the early 2000s. From 2013 to 2014, Amato served as chairman of the campaign cabinet for CHRISTUS Children’s. He is a life member of CHRISTUS Children’s, and SWBC co-founder and President Gary Dudley is an active board member of the foundation. SWBC’s giving to CHRISTUS over the years totals $6.2 million.

“We recognize the importance of having a world-class children’s hospital in San Antonio,” Dudley said. “We know CHRISTUS Children’s has amassed a group of health care providers that are invaluable to our city, and now we want to ensure they have the best technology with the da Vinci Xi.”

SWBC has been a leader in the community since its inception in 1976. Its employees participate in various community activities in San Antonio and across the country, providing support for local, regional, and national causes. SWBC has long supported Credit Unions for Kids (CU4Kids), benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals), which includes CHRISTUS Children’s.

“As we reflect on our 48 years in business, we’re reminded of the impact we can have when giving back to our community,” Amato said. “Supporting CHRISTUS Children’s, an organization close to our hearts for nearly five decades, is not just an honor but a testament to our commitment to making a difference where we live and work.”

Dudley and Amato formed SWBC with $1,500 of starting capital. Today, SWBC is a diversified financial services company that provides a wide range of insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more to financial institutions, businesses, and individuals. SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business worldwide. Throughout the company’s history, there has always been a focus on providing outstanding customer service and running the business with integrity.

“The SWBC Foundation’s gift of the da Vinci Xi robot at CHRISTUS Children’s has transformed the surgical care of our patients,” said Ian Thompson, CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation president and chief development officer. “The system provides high-definition, three-dimensional visualization and extraordinary dexterity and precision of movement. We are profoundly grateful to Charlie, Gary, and the SWBC Foundation.”

