Join Gamers Playing for CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital on Extra Life Game Day, November 4

San Antonio, TX — (September 20, 2023) — Local gamers of all levels and from all categories — console, mobile, PC, table top, etc. — are uniting for one cause on Saturday, Nov. 4: To save and improve the lives of kids treated at CHRISTUS Children’s.

Extra Life, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) fundraising program, provides game-loving locals a fun way to support CHRISTUS Children’s, the local CMN Hospital.

Participants can sign up for the 24-hour gaming marathon at extra-life.org and invite friends, family and fans to donate to CHRISTUS Children’s. The official Game Day is Nov. 4, but participants may complete their 24 hours of play whenever and however they like -- all in one day, one hour a day for 24 days, etc. Players may also participate solo or on teams.

“Gamers intuitively transport into other worlds and are experienced problem-solvers,” said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “They passionately answer the call to raise critical funds that help heal kids. Extra Life is making a big impact on children’s hospitals, and individual gamers are making countless miracles happen for local kids and families.”

The virtual marathon is expected to involve 50,000 gamers fundraising for 170 CMN Hospitals across North America. Since its inception in 2008, Extra Life has raised more than $100 million for member hospitals. The secure donations fund the selected hospital’s greatest needs, often including pediatric medical equipment, research, therapy programs, and charitable care.

Extra Life partners with some of the largest names in the gaming industry, including Twitch, Rooster Teeth, Wizards of the Coast, Humble Bundle, Nace Starleague and Playfly ESports. While anyone can participate, many expert gamers and broadcasters live-stream their play and earn donations from followers.

Interested participants can register at Extra-Life.org, select CHRISTUS Children’s as their preferred CMN Hospital, set a fundraising goal and collect donations throughout the year for kids in need. Learn more about the local CMN Hospital and how donations are saving kids’ lives at CMNHospitals.org.

About Extra Life

Extra Life is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising program within the gaming community. Participants fundraise year-round and pledge to game for with one goal: to save and improve the lives of sick and injured kids. Funds raised stay local to help pediatric patients at 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across North America. Since 2008, Extra Life has raised more than $70 million for member hospitals. The movement, formed by gamers bonded by passion, is committed to saving and improving the lives of local kids. Play games, heal kids and join the community today at www.extra-life.org.

About CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation

CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation was founded in 1955 to support the first and only academic, freestanding children’s hospital in San Antonio dedicated to the care of children and expectant mothers: CHRISTUS Children’s. CHRISTUS Children’s is part of CHRISTUS Health. Baylor College of Medicine, one of the top medical schools in the nation, is the academic partner of CHRISTUS Children’s, with 180 pediatric specialists affiliated with Baylor. In addition, community physicians in private practice remain a valuable partner in the care of women and children in our community. We are a faith-based health care ministry that works to continually meet the needs of the community. For additional information, visit christuschildrensfoundation.org, and find us on facebook.com/christuschildrensfoundation, instagram.com/christuschildrensfoundation/, and twitter.com/csrfoundations.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals:

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children’s hospital, visit cmnh ospitals.org .

