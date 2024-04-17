Christus Children’s Selected Among Top Grant Recipients From the Toy Foundation

CHRISTUS Children’s is proud to announce its selection as a recipient of a $15,000 grant from The Toy Foundation’s (TTF) Children’s Hospital Play Grants program.

The grant will expand sensory-friendly play opportunities for patients at CHRISTUS Children’s, particularly within its emergency services and behavioral health areas. The initiative aims to promote and support a calm and comforting hospital environment. Specialized toys designed for sensory engagement will be purchased and used by child life specialists at CHRISTUS Children’s to provide essential coping support. The sensory safety kits will be distributed to patients for use during their hospital stay, upon discharge, and at home.

“Our child life specialists play such an important role in providing emotional and social support for patients at CHRISTUS Children’s,” said Terry Kyle, CEO of CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful for this generous gift from The Toy Foundation that will allow our specialists to continue their impactful work.”

CHRISTUS Children’s is one of 20 children’s hospitals and health systems selected to receive a Children’s Hospital Play Grant. TTF is distributing $389,000 nationwide, marking a significant gesture expected to bring joy and support to approximately 240,000 children.

Play is a powerful tool that can significantly improve the care, well-being, and health outcomes of pediatric patients. Hospitals are reliant on external funding or donations to provide this key aspect of the holistic pediatric care model, and TTF’s Children’s Hospital Play Grants program helps fill this need. Focused on supporting hospitals that serve under-resourced communities, where 50% or more of patients rely on Medicaid, the program has delivered the benefits of play to 360,000 children since 2021.

“Play has a profound impact on a child’s healing journey, benefiting their physical, emotional, and educational well-being,” said Pamela Mastrota, executive director at The Toy Foundation. “We are pleased to support CHRISTUS Children’s in providing the power of play to help their patients heal and thrive.”

For more information about TTF’s Children’s Hospital Play Grants program and to see the full list of 2024 grant recipients, visit ToyFoundation.org.

