Blood donations predict to drop dramatically during spring break

Before you head for vacation this spring break, South Texas Blood & Tissue is encouraging everyone in the community who has never attempted to donate blood or platelets to come in and help save lives. Less than 3% of the eligible population donates blood and donations from first time donors are down 5%.

“We urge everyone who has never donated blood or platelets before to consider doing so this spring break,” said Dr. Samantha Martinez, Chief Medical Officer at South Texas Blood & Tissue. “Your donation can make a significant difference in the lives of patients in our community who depend on these life-saving treatments.”

As a thank you, all first-time donors will be entered to the “Wanna Get Away” giveaway. From March 1 through 16, first-time donors will have a chance to win a prize that includes a $1,000 Southwest Airlines gift card and a $500 Airbnb gift card.

Current blood donors who donate platelets for the first time will also be entered into the giveaway. The need for blood and platelet donations is constant, especially leading into and during spring break as many schools are on leave. Schools make up 25% of donations received by South Texas Blood & Tissue. Unfortunately, the decline in blood drives during spring break comes at a time when supplies are already low. Patients like Lyric, a nine-year-old battling sickle cell disease, rely on blood transfusions to help fight the disease.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood or platelets, please visit our website at SouthTexasBlood.org or call 210-731-5590. Together, let us make this spring break a time of giving and saving lives.

