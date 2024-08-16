Live premieres new single, "Lady Bhang (She Got Me Rollin')" featuring STP's Dean DeLeo

The Fifth Veda

By Josh Johnson

Before Live and Stone Temple Pilots hit the road together, Ed Kowalczyk teamed up with Dean DeLeo in the studio.

The "Lightning Crashes" outfit has premiered a new single called "Lady Bhang (She Got Me Rollin')," which features the STP guitarist.

"So excited to share 'Lady Bhang' with ya'll!!" Kowalczyk says. "Enjoy! And there's much more coming soon!"

You can listen to "Lady Bhang (She Got Me Rollin')" now via digital outlets. It marks the first new material from Live since their 2018 EP Local 717 and their first since all the original band members other than Kowalczyk parted ways with the group in 2022.

Live and STP's tour launches Friday in Concord, California, and celebrates the 30th anniversaries of their respective 1994 albums, Throwing Copper and Purple.

In other Live news, Britney Spears soundtracked one of her dancing Instagram videos to "Lightning Crashes," which Kowalczyk reposted in an Instagram Story.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

