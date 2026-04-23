Live Nation offering $30 tickets to thousands of shows through Summer of Live promotion

Live Nation has announced its Summer of Live promotion, which offers tickets for the all-in price of $30 to over 4,000 shows for artists including Guns N' Roses, Shinedown, Evanescence and mgk.

Other participating tours include Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte, Iron Maiden, 311 and Dirty Heads, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, Sammy Hagar, The Black Crowes, Kaleo, Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Empire of the Sun, Motionless in White, Five Finger Death Punch, Mötley Crüe, Mt. Joy, Godsmack, Young the Giant and HARDY.

The promotion runs from April 29 to May 5 at LiveNation.com/SummerofLive. After picking a show, there will be the option for tickets labeled "Summer of Live Promotion," to add to your cart.

Presales for Live Nation All Access and T-Mobile members will begin Thursday, April 23, at 10 a.m. local time and Tuesday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time, respectively.

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