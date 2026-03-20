Listen to two new Hu songs, 'The Men' & 'Warrior Chant'

The Hu has released two new songs, "The Men" and "Warrior Chant."

"The Men," which is accompanied by a video, reflects the "Mongolian philosophy of 'Man's Inner Spirit,'" band member Galaa says in a statement.

"Energy of men should always be reinforced with positiveness, strength and generosity, so this song try to encapsulate that ancient wisdom and share to the rest of humanity," Galaa says.

Galaa adds that "Warrior Chant" "has our signature rhythm that our fans fell in love with and everyone who will listen and know us will say that it is 'our song.'"

"The Men" and "Warrior Chant" follow The Hu's January single, "The Real You." The band's been working on a new album to follow 2022's Rumble of Thunder.

The Hu will launch a U.S. tour with Apocalyptica in May before hitting the road with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson in August.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.