Listen to Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph cover Switchoot's "Twenty-Four"

Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph has released a cover of the Switchfoot song "Twenty-Four."

The rendition is featured on the deluxe version of Switchfoot's The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) album, a rerecorded edition of the "Meant to Live" band's breakout 2003 album.

In a statement, Joseph calls the original The Beautiful Letdown "one of my favorite albums of all time."

"I remember listening to that record over and over again, and then I was fortunate enough to have my own musical career that crossed paths with [Switchfoot frontman] Jon [Foreman] and the guys from the band," Joseph says. "When Jon reached out about being a part of the re-release of this album..I thought absolutely… of course."

He adds, "'Twenty-Four' is one of my favorite tracks on that album and probably has influenced me in ways that I still haven't figured out entirely. So it really is an honor to be a part of the release."

You can listen to Joseph's "Twenty-Four" cover now via digital outlets.

The deluxe The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) is out now. It also includes contributions by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and Jonas Brothers.

