Listen to Tom Morello shred on new Alice Cooper song, "White Line Frankenstein"

Tom Morello is featured on a new Alice Cooper song called "White Line Frankenstein."

The Rage Against the Machine shredder contributes a solo to the track that a press release says is "hot enough to burn rubber."

“'White Line Frankenstein' is a monster that we created," Cooper explains. "It's a truck driver who's been out there a long time. He's the king of the road. He doesn't live in a house. He lives in that truck."

"In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life," the shock rocker continues. "So, 'White Line Frankenstein' would be his CB handle. It's monstrous and definitely a stage song."

You can listen to "White Line Frankenstein" now via digital outlets.

"White Line Frankenstein" appears on Cooper's upcoming album Road, due out August 25. Cooper will be touring throughout the summer and fall in support of the record, including dates with Rob Zombie and Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.