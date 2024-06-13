Listen to Tom Morello play on new Def Leppard song, "Just Like 73"

Tom Morello is featured on a new Def Leppard song called "Just Like 73."

"I had a blast rocking a solo on 'Just Like 73,'" the Rage Against the Machine guitarist says. "I played 'Rock Of Ages' in my college cover band almost 40 years ago and here Def Leppard are still killing it in stadiums with a brand new tune that's one of their best."

"Just Like 73" is out now via digital outlets and will be released as a 7-inch vinyl single on Aug. 2. Its accompanying video will premiere June 20.

Morello, meanwhile, just announced that he's releasing a new solo single, "Soldier in the Army of Love," in collaboration with his son, Roman. It'll premiere June 28.

