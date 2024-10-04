Listen to three new bonus tracks from Green Day's ﻿'American Idiot﻿' reissue

Green Day has released three more bonus tracks from the upcoming 20th anniversary reissue of American Idiot.

The recording includes a demo of "Jesus of Suburbia," a live version of "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" from a 2004 show at New York City's Irving Plaza club and the B-side "Shoplifter." You can listen to them all now via digital outlets.

The American Idiot reissue will be released Oct. 25.

Green Day played American Idiot in full in honor of its 20th anniversary on their U.S. stadium tour, which concluded in September. They also performed their 1994 album Dookie in its entirety to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.