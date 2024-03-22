Listen to Serj Tankian sing on new Bear McCreary song, "Incinerator"

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian collaborates with composer Bear McCreary on a new song called "Incinerator."

The track will appear on McCreary's upcoming album, The Singularity, which also features guests including Slash, Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Soundgarden's Kim Thayil and Anthrax's Scott Ian.

"Once I heard Serj's searing vocals, I knew immediately that 'Incinerator' would be the first song on the album, acting like a warning that a massive, aggressive, and emotional journey lay ahead," McCreary says.

"When I got the music, when I got this song specifically, I was blown away," Tankian add. "It's explosive."

You can listen to "Incinerator" now via digital outlets. The Singularity will be released digitally on May 3 and on physical formats May 10.

McCreary will celebrate the album's arrival with a show in Los Angeles on May 12.

