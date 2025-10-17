Listen to Nothing More cover Nine Inch Nails song 'We're in This Together'

Nothing More "We're in This Together" single artwork. (Better Noise Music)
By Josh Johnson

Nothing More has released a cover of the Nine Inch Nails song "We're in This Together."

The track has been over a decade in the making, as Nothing More first started working it 11 years ago.

"'We're in This Together' sounds like a love song colliding with a war cry," says frontman Jonny Hawkins. "[Writer/orator] Alan Watts once said that 'you are the universe experiencing itself' — and this song embodies that truth. It's us against the world, and this song is my inner monologue."

The original "We're in This Together" appears on NIN's 1999 album, The Fragile.

Nothing More's most recent album is 2024's CARNAL. They'll launch a U.S. headlining tour in January.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!