Listen to Nothing More cover Nine Inch Nails song 'We're in This Together'

Nothing More "We're in This Together" single artwork. (Better Noise Music)

Nothing More has released a cover of the Nine Inch Nails song "We're in This Together."

The track has been over a decade in the making, as Nothing More first started working it 11 years ago.

"'We're in This Together' sounds like a love song colliding with a war cry," says frontman Jonny Hawkins. "[Writer/orator] Alan Watts once said that 'you are the universe experiencing itself' — and this song embodies that truth. It's us against the world, and this song is my inner monologue."

The original "We're in This Together" appears on NIN's 1999 album, The Fragile.

Nothing More's most recent album is 2024's CARNAL. They'll launch a U.S. headlining tour in January.

