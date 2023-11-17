Listen to new version of Five Finger Death Punch's "Burn MF" featuring Rob Zombie

Prospect Park

By Josh Johnson

Rob Zombie is featured on a newly released version of Five Finger Death Punch's 2013 song "Burn MF."

The updated recording is included on an upcoming box set celebrating the 10th anniversary of FFDP's two 2013 albums, The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 and Volume 2. The collection, which is being released by Death Punch's former label, Prospect Park, is due out December 1.

You can listen to the Zombie version of "Burn MF" now via digital outlets, and you can watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Five Finger Death Punch's most recent album is 2022's AfterLife.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

