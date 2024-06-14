Listen to new Tim Montana song, "Shut Me Out"

Music Knox Records/BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville

By Josh Johnson

Tim Montana has shared a new song called "Shut Me Out," a track off his upcoming album, Savage.

"Everyone I have played this song for — even back when it was in demo form — has lost their s*** over it," Montana says. "If I'm being honest, it takes a little bit out of me to perform and to even hear it...but it also lets some light back in."

You can listen to "Shut Me Out" now via digital outlets.

Savage arrives July 12. It also includes Montana's breakout single "Devil You Know."

Montana will be on tour alongside Bush, Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox starting in July. He'll be touring with Myles Kennedy in January.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

﻿

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!