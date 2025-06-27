Listen to new Starset single, 'SILOS'

Fearless Records
By Josh Johnson

Starset has premiered a new single called "SILOS."

The track marks the second original offering of 2025 from the sci-fi-themed rockers, following February's "dark things." Starset also put out a cover of Tears for Fears' "Head Over Heels" in May.

You can listen to "SILOS" now and watch its music video on YouTube.

The most recent Starset album is 2021's HORIZONS. They've since put out a number of one-off singles, including the Breaking Benjamin collaboration "Waiting on the Sky to Change" and "TokSik."

