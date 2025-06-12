Listen to new song off Motörhead's 'The Manticore Tapes' compilation, 'Leavin' Here'

A new recording included on the upcoming Motörhead compilation The Manticore Tapes has been released.

The track is called "Leavin' Here," and is out now via digital outlets. An accompanying video is streaming now on YouTube.

As previously reported, The Manticore Tapes collects previously unreleased recordings from Motörhead's 1976 session at England's Manticore Studio. The sessions marked the first time the band's classic lineup of frontman Lemmy Kilmister, guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor recorded together.

The Manticore Tapes will be released June 27. It continues the series of archival Motörhead releases following Lemmy's death in 2015.

