Listen to new Shannon Leto remix of Thirty Seconds to Mars' "Stuck"

Thirty Seconds to Mars has shared a new remix of the single "Stuck" created by drummer Shannon Leto.

The updated recording is a slower and darker take on the original, in which frontman Jared Leto sings, "The way you move has got me stuck."

You can listen to the "Stuck" remix now via digital outlets.

The original "Stuck" is the lead single off the upcoming Thirty Seconds to Mars album It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day, due out September 15. Its video already has over 10 million YouTube views.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.