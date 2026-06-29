Listen to new Return to Dust song, 'Sweet Escape'

Return to Dust has premiered a new single called "Sweet Escape."

"Sometimes the hardest thing to do is to stop holding on to a losing situation," the band says of the track.

You can watch the "Sweet Escape" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Sweet Escape" follows Return to Dust's 2025 EP, Speak Like the Dead, which includes the single "Bored." They also just put out a cover of the Outkast hit "Hey Ya!" in April.

Return to Dust will be touring the U.S. throughout the summer on dates with Yungblud and with Sevendust and Theory of a Deadman.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.