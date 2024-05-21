Listen to new Nonpoint song, "Underdog"

361 Degrees Records

By Josh Johnson

Nonpoint has premiered a new song called "Underdog."

The track is available now via digital outlets, and is accompanied by a video featuring live footage from Nonpoint's recent tour dates and festival performances. You can watch that streaming on YouTube.

"This song and video is a love letter to our fans," says frontman Elias Soriano. "This is as Nonpoint as it can get."

"Underdog" follows Nonpoint's 2023 Heartless EP. The band's most recent full-length album is 2018's X.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!