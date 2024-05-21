Listen to new Nonpoint song, "Underdog"

Nonpoint has premiered a new song called "Underdog."

The track is available now via digital outlets, and is accompanied by a video featuring live footage from Nonpoint's recent tour dates and festival performances. You can watch that streaming on YouTube.

"This song and video is a love letter to our fans," says frontman Elias Soriano. "This is as Nonpoint as it can get."

"Underdog" follows Nonpoint's 2023 Heartless EP. The band's most recent full-length album is 2018's X.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

