Listen to new Ministry song, "Just Stop Oil"

Ministry has premiered a new song called "Just Stop Oil," a track off their upcoming album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES.

"Ministry approves this message and the movement behind it," frontman Al Jourgensen says of the environmentally conscious track. "ENOUGH is ENOUGH!"

You can listen to "Just Stop Oil" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, the follow-up to 2021's Moral Hygiene, is due out March 1.

Ministry will launch a U.S. tour, which will also feature Gary Numan on the bill, in February.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.