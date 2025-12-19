Listen to new Megadeth song, 'Let There Be Shred'

Megadeth has released a new song called "Let There Be Shred," a track off the band's upcoming self-titled farewell album.

"Let There Be Shred" is accompanied by a video in which the thrash metallers soundtrack a fighting tournament overseen by Megadeth's Vic Rattlehead mascot. Frontman Dave Mustaine, who just earned his black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu, plays a fighter fittingly named Shred.

You can watch the "Let There Be Shred" video streaming now on YouTube.

Megadeth the album is due out Jan. 23. It also includes the previously released songs "Tipping Point" and "I Don't Care," as well as cover of "Ride the Lightning," originally by Mustaine's former band, Metallica.

You can hear Megadeth a day early in the band's Behind the Mask film, which hits theaters Jan. 22.

Megadeth also plans to embark on a multiyear farewell tour. Dates so far include a 2026 North American tour with Iron Maiden.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.