Listen to new Machine Gun Kelly song, "BMXXing"

Machine Gun Kelly has premiered a new song called "BMXXing."

The track is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video, which, true to the song's title, is filled with biking and skateboarding, streaming on YouTube.

"BMXXing" follows MGK's February single "dont let me go" and 2023's "PRESSURE." His most recent album is 2022's mainstream sellout.

MGK also teamed up with Trippie Redd for the joint genre: sadboy project, which dropped in March.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

