Listen to new Kittie song, "One Foot in the Grave"

Kittie has premiered a new song called "One Foot in the Grave," a track off the band's upcoming comeback album, Fire.

You can listen to "One Foot in the Grave" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Fire, the first full-length Kittie record in 13 years, drops June 21. It also includes the previously released tracks "We Are Shadows," "Eyes Wide Open" and "Vultures."

Kittie will play a run of U.S. headlining shows in July and August.

