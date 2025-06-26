Listen to new Hollywood Undead single, 'SAVIOR'

Sumerian Records
By Josh Johnson

Hollywood Undead has premiered a new song called "SAVIOR."

The track, which is out now via digital outlets, follows Hollywood Undead's 2024 single "Hollywood Forever."

"We're all excited to follow up 'Hollywood Forever' with our newest track 'SAVIOR,'" the band says. "This song is special to us so we can't wait for the Undead Army and beyond to hear it."

You can watch the "SAVIOR" video streaming now on YouTube.

Hollywood Undead is currently working on a new album, the follow-up to 2022's Hotel Kalifornia. You can catch them live touring with Falling in Reverse starting in August.

