Listen to new Halestorm song, 'Darkness Always Wins'

Halestorm has premiered a new single called "Darkness Always Wins."

"'Darkness Always Wins' is not a song of hope, nor is it a song of despair," says frontwoman Lzzy Hale. "It is reality. History repeating. Evil prevails and the good depart first. But we are not doomed as long as we persist and keep our fires burning."

"The war may not be won in this lifetime," she continues. "But our mission is to pass the torch so that those who follow have a light to fight with."

You can listen to "Darkness Always Wins" now via digital outlets.

"Darkness Always Wins" marks the first preview of Halestorm's next album, the follow-up to 2022's Back from the Dead.

You can catch Halestorm on the road touring with Volbeat starting in July. Their 2025 live schedule also includes festival performances, European dates with Iron Maiden and playing July's massive Black Sabbath reunion/farewell concert.

